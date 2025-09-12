Gold could be somewhat affordable if the central bank imported it

For the past one to one and a half years, the price of gold in the country has been out of reach for ordinary buyers. The business has seen a slump since then. With gold prices continuing to rise this month, jewelry shops have seen a significant drop in customers. It's the same in India and Dubai as well.

Currently, gold prices are at an all-time high in the country, with quality gold costing Tk 186,000 per bhori. In this situation, hardly any customers are coming to buy new jewelry or selling their old gold ornaments. Many expect that gold prices may exceed Tk 200,000 and are choosing to wait. However, some people are selling old jewelry out of urgent need and are making good profits.