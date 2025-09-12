Gold prices continue to rise, sales slump

If prices continue to rise in the global market, gold prices are likely to increase even more in Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh imports very little gold through legal routes, people involved in this sector warn that if global prices rise further, small and medium-sized jewellery businesses will face severe difficulties.

According to the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS), the price of 22-carat gold was Tk 175,788 per bhori at the beginning of this month. As of last Wednesday, after five hikes, it stood at Tk 185,947 per bhori, an increase of Tk 10,159 in just 10 days.

Gold prices are closely tied to global economic conditions. Periods of uncertainty in the economy almost always see a surge in gold prices, as countries invest in gold.

Historically also, gold prices have spiked the most during times of high inflation. During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first week of August 2020, the global price of gold exceeded USD 2,070 per ounce (31.1 grams).