Oil prices, stocks higher after EU snubs Russia ban

Crude prices were higher Friday and stock markets made decent gains after European countries decided against a ban on Russian oil imports over its invasion of Ukraine -- but Germany said it would slash its energy purchases from Moscow.

European stocks, which had been firmly higher earlier in the session, ended the day with only modest gains, but on Wall Street the Dow and S&P 500 climbed out of a midday slump to both gain under one per cent at the close.

"It seems the skyrocketing move higher with commodity prices has taken a break and that has allowed investors a chance to pile back into equities," said Edward Moya of OANDA.

"Geopolitical risks remain very elevated and the rally in equities over the past two weeks is impressive."