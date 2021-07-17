Online 'haat': Tk 18.33 billion in animals sales in 15 days

The livestock department said 263,216 sacrificial animals were sold online in 15 days till 16 July, in15 days, ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha this year. In total, the animals were sold at Tk 18.33 billion.

Officials at the department said at least 1,768 haats or markets are being operated online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Of the markets, 602 are government-initiated while private agencies are running 1,166 ones. Till Friday, inventories of at least 1,658,612 sacrificial animals were registered for online sales.