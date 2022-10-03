Revenue from both remittance and exports falls

Broadly speaking, there are three major sources of foreign exchange in the country. These are the export sector, remittance and foreign loans, investment and grants. If remittance and export revenue increases, so does foreign exchange reserves, and this increases the country's capacity. Sri Lanka fell into a crisis because it did not have adequate foreign exchange to import goods or to pay its foreign debts. Pakistan is facing the same predicament.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves at present stand at just over USD 36 billion (USD 3600 crore). This is enough to meet four months' import costs. Generally speaking, foreign currency reserves enough to meet three months' import costs are considered satisfactory. But the cause of concern is that the reserves are falling. In August last year even the reserves were of USD 48 billion (USD 4800 crore). After Russia-Ukraine broke out last year, the prices of commodities went up in the global market, pushing up import costs.

Over the past few days, the dollar rate has been around Tk 105. The dollar crisis has abated somewhat, but now there are reports of exports and remittance falling. State minister for planning, Shamsul Alam, however, has said that one should not draw conclusions from the ups and downs of just one month. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that if this trend persists for three consecutive months, then it will be a matter of concern. It is normal for such figures to rise and fall from month to month.