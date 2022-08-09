Bangladesh seeks $1.5b in first phase

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal came up with this disclosure while talking to the Financial Times.
However, the IMF said they are yet to fix the amount of loan to be disbursed to Bangladesh. A discussion is underway over the loan.
AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh also sought more US dollar 4 billion from other multilateral lenders including World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The finance minister expressed optimism over receiving the amount of loans from the donors.