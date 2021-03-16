Payra port first to get funds from forex reserves

The Payra Porth Authority is going to receive the first ever credit equivalent to Tk 54.17 billion (Tk 5,417 crore) from the Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIFD).

A tripartite deal was signed among the Finance Division, Payra Port Authority and Sonali Bank on Monday. The credit would be disbursed in euros, the single currency of the European Union, finance ministry said in a circular.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the BIDF on Monday, aiming to finance different development projects including for the power and port sectors with the foreign exchange reserves.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir, finance secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and Payra Port Authority chairman commodore Humayun Kallol, among others, were present during the inauguration programme moderated by PM’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.

Citing that the Chittagong Port had reached the limits of its capacity, the PM said development of the country’s third sea port (Payra) is crucial to manage the country's growing foreign trade. It has been estimated that traffic of the container-laden cargo ships across the Bangladeshi ports would be double by 2050.