PM Hasina for constructing infrastructures to reap highest benefits from PTA with Bhutan

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday put emphasis on constructing necessary infrastructures to reap the highest benefits from the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan, reports UNB.

She made the observation during a meeting with visiting Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering at her office. PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said that both the prime ministers discussed on various fields of cooperation between the two countries, especially trade and connectivity.

Both of them agreed to activate the riverine routes so that trade between the two countries could be expanded.