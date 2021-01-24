Population below poverty line doubled, extreme poor trebled in 2020: SANEM

For this analysis, households have been classified as "old-poor" and "new-poor" depending on whether they were already poor prior to the pandemic or whether they have fallen below the poverty line as a result of the pandemic.



In households classified as poor prior to the pandemic, 37 per cent of household heads are self-employed, 20.5 per cent are wage-employed, and 39.5 per cent are day labourers.



On the other hand, in households that have fallen into poverty as a result of the pandemic, 42.3 per cent household heads are self-employed, 23.9 per cent are wage-employed, and 30.2 per cent are day labourers. Among households classified as "old-poor", 43.4 per cent rely on agriculture, 5.2 per cent on the industry, 46.5 per cent on service, 0.3 per cent on government allowances, and 3 per cent on remittance source of income.



Besides, among new-poor households, 36.6 per cent rely on agriculture, 6.4 per cent on the industry, 51.2 per cent on service, 0.4 per cent on government allowances and 3.2 per cent on remittances as their primary source of income.



To understand the impact on inequality, the study team constructed consumption expenditure Gini and some other measures of inequality. The Gini coefficient has increased from 0.32 in 2016 to 0.31 in 2018 and 0.33 in 2020.



The ratio of income share between richest 5 per cent and poorest 20 per cent households increased from 2.05 in February 2020 to 2.45 in November 2020. Similarly, the ratio of expenditure share in richest 5 per cent households to that in poorest 20 per cent households increased from 1.34 in 2018 to 2.15 in 2020.



This is because, the expenditure share of the richest 5 per cent households increased by 1.02 per cent whereas that of the poorest 20 per cent declined by 3.13 per cent. However, since most ultra-rich households were not included in the survey, the real impact on inequality might be much larger than expected.



Average per capita education expenditure has fallen for all households between 2018 and 2020, with the decline being the sharpest for extremely poor households (58 per cent).



