Pvt companies’ 12 kg LPG price fixed at Tk 975

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has fixed the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) with effect from today (Monday), reports UNB.

As per the new prices, the private companies will have to sell a 12 kg LPG at Tk 975 while LP Gas Company Ltd, the state-owned company, will sell its 12.5 kg LPG at Tk 591 at the retail level.

BERC chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new prices at a virtual press briefing on Monday.

"The private companies' LPG price was fixed on the basis of Saudi CP," he told reporters.

At present, the private companies have been selling 12 kg LPG in the retail markets at Tk 1100 -Tk 1200 while those of the state-owned company over Tk 700.