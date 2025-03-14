Soybean oil supply shortage persists

The supply of bottled soybean oil in the market has improved slightly but has yet to fully meet demand. Meanwhile, the price of lemons, which spiked at the beginning of Ramadan, has not decreased significantly.

However, the prices of cucumbers, eggplants, broiler and Sonalika chicken have declined over the past two weeks. Additionally, the prices of some fruits, including watermelon and oranges, have also dropped.

This was observed during visits to Kazipara, Mohammadpur Agricultural Market, Town Hall Market, and Karwan Bazar on Thursday, where sellers shared insights on market trends.