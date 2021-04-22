RMG: China's market share goes up, Bangladesh's down

As the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, imports of ready-made garments fell by 23 per cent globally during January-August last year.

Despite the fall in imports, China keeps its market share growing. In December of 2019, China’s market share in global knitwear exports was 34 per cent. Its share increased to 39 per cent in June 2020. At the same time, China’s market share in woven garments export increased to 45 per cent from 36 per cent.

While China keeps its stronghold in the international market, Bangladesh’s share in the knitwear and woven garments exports has fallen. In December 2019, Bangladesh took 8 per cent and 7 per cent export shares of the knitwear and woven garments respectively. The country lost 2 per cent share in knitwear exports and 1 per cent share in woven garments exports by June 2020.

Amid the market fall, brand buyers, however, have promised that they would count Bangladesh as one of the top RMG suppliers in future.