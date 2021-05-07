RMG workers' alliance demands wages, Eid bonus by 10 May

Garment Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (GSKOP), an alliance of 20 worker associations, on Friday demanded the payment of wages and Eid bonus by 10 May, reports UNB.

In a statement, GSKOP joint coordinators -- Abdul Wahed and Karmul Ahsan- alleged that over 30 per cent factories did not pay Eid bonus (festival allowance) while more than 75 per cent factories are yet to disburse wages for the month of April, though only 5-6 days are left before the Eid-ul Fitr.

They said even though the RMG workers kept apparel factories operational risking their lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 'intelligence reports' indicate many factories are unlikely to pay the wages and allowances before the Eid.