IMF advises on keeping the budget small

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised on keeping the next budget smaller in size. In addition to that the agency has also advised to keep the budget deficit low and increase revenue collection. Sources from the finance department of the ministry of finance reported this.

A ten-member delegation of the IMF that came to Dhaka to review to what extent the conditions of the loan given to Bangladesh have been met, had a meeting with the finance department. The recommendations came from IMF at the meeting.

Finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder led the Bangladesh delegation while chief of the development macroeconomics division in the research department of IMF Chris Papageorgiou led the delegation from the monetary agency.

The delegation from IMF also held separate meeting with Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday. The delegates would have meetings with different government offices till next 8 May.

While approving a loan proposal of USD 4.7 billion (USD 470 crore) on 30 January 2023, IMF had given various conditions including increasing revenue and reforming the banking sector.