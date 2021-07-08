South Asia agriculture and food systems show resilience: Global report

On the Covid-induced lockdown, the report said, “Although the lockdowns helped in containing the infection rates, they created bigger shocks to national economies than the pandemic itself.”

“To mitigate the impacts on the economy governments enacted a wide range of policies aimed at saving lives, protecting livelihoods and stimulating economies," it added.

The report highlighted that the countries in the South Asian region did much better than the expert predictions in terms of economic performance, food price stabilization, and protecting livelihoods.

“However, the report also cautioned that there’s no room for complacency, which unfortunately turned out to be true during the second wave that overwhelmed health systems and significantly disrupted livelihoods”, said Shahidur Rashid, director of IFPRI, South Asia.

Rashid cautioned that the region is still reeling under the devastating impact of the second wave while vaccinations have been ramped up and the caseloads have slowly declined, there are uncertainties as to how things will play out in the region for agriculture and food systems.