Stocks maintain gaining streak ahead of Eid

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 7.31 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,273, the highest since 4 January 2018, when the DSEX was at 6,302.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 16.49 billion on the country’s premier bourse, which was 1.14 per cent lower than the previous day’s tally of Tk 16.68 billion.