Swedish embassy launches Sweden Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-23'

The event was held in a hybrid format that allowed for both in-person and online participation.
In his digital welcome remark, the Swedish state secretary for foreign trade and Nordic affairs, Krister Nilsson emphasised the importance of 2022 to Sweden Bangladesh relations and also commended “Bangladesh’s potential as a business destination for the future”.
“Promoting sustainable business is high on the Swedish agenda in Bangladesh. Swedish companies are well-placed to supply many advanced skills, goods and services that can contribute to Bangladesh’s dynamic path of sustainable development and economic growth,” said the ambassador of Sweden, Alexandra Berg von Linde in her remarks.