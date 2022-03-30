Swedish embassy launches Sweden Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-23'

The embassy of Sweden in Dhaka and Business Sweden jointly organised an event for the launch of the new edition of the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-2023 on Wednesday, said a press release issued by the Swedish embassy on the same day.

The executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Sirazul Islam, was the guest of honour at the event.

The launch was a part of Sweden’s year-long programme to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations with Bangladesh.