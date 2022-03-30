Business

Swedish embassy launches Sweden Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-23'

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
The executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Sirazul Islam (L) and the ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, at the launch event of the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-2023 on Wednesday.
The executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Sirazul Islam (L) and the ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, at the launch event of the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-2023 on Wednesday. Collected

The embassy of Sweden in Dhaka and Business Sweden jointly organised an event for the launch of the new edition of the Sweden-Bangladesh Business Guide 2022-2023 on Wednesday, said a press release issued by the Swedish embassy on the same day.

The executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Sirazul Islam, was the guest of honour at the event.

The launch was a part of Sweden’s year-long programme to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The event was held in a hybrid format that allowed for both in-person and online participation.

In his digital welcome remark, the Swedish state secretary for foreign trade and Nordic affairs, Krister Nilsson emphasised the importance of 2022 to Sweden Bangladesh relations and also commended “Bangladesh’s potential as a business destination for the future”.

Advertisement

“Promoting sustainable business is high on the Swedish agenda in Bangladesh. Swedish companies are well-placed to supply many advanced skills, goods and services that can contribute to Bangladesh’s dynamic path of sustainable development and economic growth,” said the ambassador of Sweden, Alexandra Berg von Linde in her remarks.

Read more from Business
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement