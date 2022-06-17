Swiss Bank deposits of Bangladeshis jump up by 55pc in one year

In 2021 this sum increased to 871.1 million (87 crore 11 lakh Swiss francs) or Tk 82.76 billion (Tk 8,276 crore). In 2014 the amount of money of Bangladeshis in Swiss banks for the first time exceeded 500 million Swiss francs (50 crore Swiss francs). In the seven years since then, the amount of deposits there increased in four years. In 2019 and 2020 consecutively, Bangladeshis' deposits in Swiss banks had fallen. But over the last one year this increased by 55 per cent.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of BFIU is the institution responsible to collect information on money being siphoned out of Bangladesh overseas. The head of this unit at present is Dr Masud Biswas. He did not receive a call made to him over mobile phone to get his comment on the issue. The BFIU head in 2021 had been Abu Hena Mohd Razi Hasan. When asked about the matter last night, he told Prothom Alo, it cannot be said for sure that the money mentioned in the Swiss central bank's report had gone from Bangladesh. Bangladeshis live in many different countries and they can have money in those banks. So it would not be right to conclude that all of this is laundered money. However, BFIU and various agencies of the government are working to prevent money laundering.

In the Swiss National Bank report, they money deposited by individuals and companies from various countries including Bangladesh, are described as 'liabilities' to be returned to the client when asked.