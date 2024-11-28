If wealth made thru graft isn't returned to people, what revolution is this: Debapriya

Economist Debapriya Bhattacharya has raised the question as to why the wealth that has been amassed by means of corruption and embezzlement will not be confiscated. If the mountain of wealth built up through corruption is not returned to the people, what revolution is this, he asked.

Debapriya Bhattacharya went on to ask where the wealth had gone. Why had the government not taken over the wealth through legal process? Also, why was the wealth of embezzlers who had defaulted loans, not taken over immediately to adjust their outstanding debts?