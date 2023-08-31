Bangladesh economy doing very well, better than others: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal thinks the country’s economy is doing well and the inflation is still lower than what was in 2009 when Awami League assumed power.
“Those who are saying the country’s economy is not doing good don’t even understand the economy,“ the minister told journalists following a meeting with a delegation of US-Bangladesh Business Council at the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.
Financial institutions division’s secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and economic relations division’s secretary Sharifa Khan were present at that time.
The minister again blamed the Ukraine-Russia war for the price hike of essential commodities.
He said it is true that the prices of goods shoot up. Nobody knows when the war will end yet the economy is doing very well. Everyone says that Bangladesh is doing better than others.
Replying to a question about inflation, the finance minister said, “The inflation was 12.3 per cent when we took charge. Now it has dropped to around 9 per cent. It is dropping further to 7.5 per cent,” the minister said, adding that inflation has been contained due to the government’s proper financial management.
About the meeting with the delegation, the minister said they want to expand their businesses in Bangladesh.
“No one has failed doing business here in this country. We urged them to invest more in this country,”
ERD secretary Sharifa Khan said the US wants to export soybean oil to Bangladesh. It also wants to invest in the agriculture sector.