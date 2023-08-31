Bangladesh economy doing very well, better than others: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal thinks the country’s economy is doing well and the inflation is still lower than what was in 2009 when Awami League assumed power.

“Those who are saying the country’s economy is not doing good don’t even understand the economy,“ the minister told journalists following a meeting with a delegation of US-Bangladesh Business Council at the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

Financial institutions division’s secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and economic relations division’s secretary Sharifa Khan were present at that time.