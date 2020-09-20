TCB sells onions online at Tk 36 per kg

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling onions online at Tk 36 per kg. A consumer can buy 3kgs at a time. E-commerce companies can charge a maximum Tk 30 for delivery.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the TCB online onion sales at a virtual event on Sunday. He said, many people cannot stand in a line on the street to buy TCB onions for social reasons or time constraints. And TCB has a limited capacity to increase its number of trucks. That is why e-commerce companies have been brought in to expedite online sale of onions.

The commerce minister said, the government is planning to important large volumes of onions through TCB this time. Large traders will also import onions and supply TCB.