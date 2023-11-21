President-elect Milei says could take two years to tame Argentina's inflation

Argentina's president-elect Javier Milei said Monday that it could take between 18 and 24 months to bring Argentina's rampant inflation under control, as he outlined his plans to reform the economy.

Milei won a resounding victory in Sunday's presidential election, trouncing economy minister Sergio Massa by 12 points with a pledge to halt decades of unbridled state spending and "end the decline of Argentina."

The 53-year-old outsider, who has drawn comparisons with former US president Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro for his abrasive style and controversial remarks, vowed to "very quickly put public accounts in order."

In a series of morning radio interviews to lay out his vision, he said he had a "clear plan" to tackle annual inflation that has hit 140 per cent and a poverty rate of 40 per cent.

During the campaign, Milei vowed to ditch the ailing peso for the US dollar and get rid of the central bank, which he accuses of fueling inflation by printing money to finance government overspending.