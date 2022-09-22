MDs of 6 banks exonerated, treasury chiefs to be reinstated

The Bangladesh Bank has exonerated six banks' managing directors who were accused of dollar price manipulation and the central bank also allowed reinstating the banks' treasury chiefs who were removed from their posts.

The banks were asked to transfer half of their profits made in dollar business in May-June to income sector and the remaining half to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sector.

The BB earlier asked the banks to separately keep the whole amount of profit.

The banks are--- Prime Bank, Brac Bank, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla, Southeast Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

A letter signed by regulation and policy department’s director disclosed the decision at 6:00pm today, Thursday.