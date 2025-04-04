Trump tariffs provoke world condemnation, fears of a USD 2300 iPhone

Countries around the world threatened to ratchet up a trade war with the United States on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs ignited fears of steep price increases in the world’s largest consumer market.

The penalties announced by Trump on Wednesday triggered a plunge in world financial markets and drew condemnation from other leaders reckoning with the end of a decades-long era of trade liberalisation.

But there were conflicting messages from the White House about whether the tariffs were meant to be permanent or were a tactic to win concessions, with Trump saying they “give us great power to negotiate.”

The US tariffs would amount to the highest trade barriers in more than a century: a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports and higher targeted duties on some of the country’s biggest trading partners.

That could jack up the price for US shoppers of everything from cannabis to running shoes to Apple’s iPhone. A high-end iPhone could cost nearly $2,300 if Apple passes the costs on to consumers, based on projections from Rosenblatt Securities.