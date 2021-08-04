Vaccination of RMG workers resumes on 8 Aug

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan on Wednesday said, “We hope that large scale vaccination of RMG workers will start on due time.”
He informed that the RMG workers of Chattogram EPZ would be given vaccines on 8 August while the other factory workers would be given vaccines in phases.
Staff of Surjer Hassi and the community clinics would support the vaccination drive of the RMG workers.
The vaccination of the RMG workers actually began on 18 July with giving vaccines to four factories in Gazipur.
So far, 29,000 RMG workers have been given vaccines without registration.
The workers of the factories which were brought under vaccination are Tusuka Denim, Tusuka Washing of Konabari, Sparrow Apparels of Gazipur and Rose Valley Garments of Bhogra area.
The vaccination drive at the RMG factories remained stopped due to Eid vacation and lockdown and it will resume on 8 August in wider scale.
According to BGMEA, there are some four million RMG workers across the country.