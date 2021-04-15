World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls

Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on 14 April before shedding gains that anticipated a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs.

High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record.

The US import prices increased more than expected in March, fueled by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation heating up as economies reopen.

The US Treasury yields ticked up in early trade on the import data after tumbling on Tuesday when the US consumer price index showed that while underlying inflation jumped in March, it was not surging as some had feared, allowing risk assets to rise.

Results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc also suggest high cash reserves and a lack of strong loan demand will not spur inflation, giving equities further room to run, said Jack Janasiewicz, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Advisors in Boston.

"What's the corporate use of that money? Well, it's loan demand. We're simply not seeing that," Janasiewicz said. "If you're going to be in that inflation camp you want to see people using money and we're certainly not seeing that right now."

High corporate debt issuance and accommodative government policies will push money into risk assets and lift prices, he said.

US companies have more cash on hand than they did before the pandemic, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.