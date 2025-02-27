AG Industrial Solutions and OTIS Elevator Company celebrate milestone partnership

AG Industrial Solutions, a subsidiary of Anwar Group, hosted a celebratory dinner to commemorate its appointment as the exclusive authorised distributor for the globally acclaimed elevator manufacturer, OTIS Elevator Company in Bangladesh. The high-profile event, held at The Beast, was graced by the Senior Director-East Region of OTIS Elevator Company (I) Ltd, Sanjay Vig and prominent representatives f the government, real estate, industrial and banking sectors of the country.

The evening was an opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions on the evolving needs of modern infrastructure and how the collaboration between AG Industrial Solutions and OTIS Elevator Company aims to address them. It underscored the commitment of both companies to innovation, efficiency and excellence in the vertical transportation industry.