'East India companies' must face punishment: Mohammed Farashuddin

Kamran T Rahman, President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said that while Bangladesh’s economy remains stable, the pace of growth has slowed. Investment in the private sector is well below expectations, and inflation continues to be a major challenge.

Rizwan Rahman, former President of the Dhaka Chamber, said, “No country can completely stop money laundering. But our failure lies in not being able to control it. Money laundering is still happening. Thousands of people have already left the country, and most of them have established permanent residences abroad beforehand. As a result, they continue to take money out of the country.”

Khandakar Sakhawat Ali, Visiting Research Fellow at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University, said that to prevent money laundering and establish economic good governance, Bangladesh Bank must be allowed to operate with genuine independence. He added, “Those who are laundering money today are part of our civil society. It must be clearly stated why the state is unable to stop this.”