Lizol announces month long cleaning drive in mosques during Ramadan
Ramadan holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, marking a period of spiritual reflection, fasting, and communal prayer.
To commemorate the holy month, Lizol aims to enhance the cleanliness and sanctity of mosques across Bangladesh, facilitating a favorable environment for worship and reflection.
Lizol, the noted disinfectant floor and surface cleaner brand by Reckitt Benckiser, announces its month-long mosque cleaning drive, ‘purity in cleanliness’ in the holy month of Ramadan, stated a press release.
In collaboration with local community members, volunteers and religious leaders, Lizol will embark on a mission to clean 100 mosques across Bangladesh, distributing efforts evenly across the nation's divisions.
The campaign will encompass 70 mosques located across the divisions of Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Rangpur. Additionally, Lizol will extend its efforts to 30 mosques within capital, Dhaka.
The ‘purity in cleanliness’ campaign reflects Lizol’s commitment to hygiene and community well-being, particularly during the auspicious month of Ramadan.
Through this initiative, Lizol aims to reinforce the importance of cleanliness in religious spaces and promote a sense of collective responsibility towards community well-being.
Marketing manager of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC, Sabrin Maruf Tinni said “During Ramadan, mosques experience increased crowd as Muslims gather for regular prayers, community iftars, Quran recitation and Taraweeh prayers.”
These influxes of activities make it difficult for Khadems (caretakers) to keep up with the overall cleanliness. As part of the activity, we're assisting the mosque Khadem by taking on the cleaning duties. Aiming to clean 100 mosques nationwide this time, Lizol has a vision to create an impact in this area,” she added.