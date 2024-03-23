Lizol announces month long cleaning drive in mosques during Ramadan

Ramadan holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, marking a period of spiritual reflection, fasting, and communal prayer.

To commemorate the holy month, Lizol aims to enhance the cleanliness and sanctity of mosques across Bangladesh, facilitating a favorable environment for worship and reflection.

Lizol, the noted disinfectant floor and surface cleaner brand by Reckitt Benckiser, announces its month-long mosque cleaning drive, ‘purity in cleanliness’ in the holy month of Ramadan, stated a press release.