AKIJ Resource unveils a state-of-the-art flour mill in Bangladesh
AKIJ Resource, one of the industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh, officially launched a cutting-edge flour mill under its subsidiary, AKIJ Essentials Limited on 10 July 2024. Located in North Noada, Nabiganj Bandar in Narayanganj, this new facility represents a significant advancement in the country's food production capabilities.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Jasim Uddin, managing director of AKIJ Resource, who formally opened the mill. The event was also attended by key figures from AKIJ Resource, including chairman Faria Hossain, report a press release.
The newly inaugurated flour mill boasts the latest machinery and technology sourced from the renowned Swiss company, Buhler. With a production capacity of 600 metric tonnes per day, the facility is set to produce essential food products such as Atta, Maida and Suji. The installation includes nine SILOs, each with a 12,000 metric tonne capacity, totaling an impressive 108,000 metric tonnes.
In keeping with AKIJ Resource’s commitment to innovation and efficiency, the flour mill features fully automated processes from raw material handling to product loading onto trucks. The facility is equipped with advanced laboratories to ensure the highest nutritional quality of wheat, utilising sterilisation techniques across three stages with machines like the matador, control shifter, and impact machine.
Additionally, continuous gluten monitoring will be conducted using modern NIR technology to maintain optimal gluten levels. The launch of this modern flour mill marks another milestone in AKIJ Resource’s ongoing journey of innovation and excellence.