AKIJ Resource unveils a state-of-the-art flour mill in Bangladesh

AKIJ Resource, one of the industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh, officially launched a cutting-edge flour mill under its subsidiary, AKIJ Essentials Limited on 10 July 2024. Located in North Noada, Nabiganj Bandar in Narayanganj, this new facility represents a significant advancement in the country's food production capabilities.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Jasim Uddin, managing director of AKIJ Resource, who formally opened the mill. The event was also attended by key figures from AKIJ Resource, including chairman Faria Hossain, report a press release.