realme 9 pro and 9 pro plus with Sony IMX766 OIS Camera to launch in Bangladesh on 19 July

Youth-favorite brand realme is all set to launch its latest devices from its number series– realme 9 PRO, 9 PRO+ in the Bangladesh market on July 19, 2022, through an online event from their official facebook page. Boasting some of the industry's leading features, both devices will enhance the performance and lifestyle of the youth! Along with the smartphones they will also launch realme Pad Mini.

realme 9 PRO+ is a device for which fans have been waiting for and just as Bangladesh is gearing up for 5G network, these new 5G smartphones will be the newest addition to realme’s 5G product line. The best part about this product is its main 50MP camera with has the Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor, which has been seen mainly in flagship smartphones. The large 1/1.56” sensor captures up to 63.8% more light than the previous generation, further enhancing the ability to deliver brighter, more detailed shots. The 9 PRO + features the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, offering a powerful 5G performance in the segment. It also comes with a Super AMOLED Display, taking smartphone experience to the next level. This phone also has the first photochromism design of realme, inspired by sunrise. The light shift slim design of this phone changes the color of the phone under normal sunlight or ultraviolet rays. Along with all these marvelous features this phone also comes fast charge and great speakers, enhancing your gaming and movie experience. This will be one of the best devices launched in July.