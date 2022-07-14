realme 9 pro and 9 pro plus with Sony IMX766 OIS Camera to launch in Bangladesh on 19 July

Apart from that, realme 9 PRO features a Snapdragon 6 series 5G Processor along with 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display that offers seamless scrolling and media consumption. With a massive battery capacity Dart Charge support, users will be able to watch content or play games with utmost convenience. Both realme 9 PRO and 9 PRO+ will offer an all-in 5G experience to tech-savvy people!
realme Pad Mini features a 7.6mm Ultra-Slim unibody design. Boasting a perfect size, the tablet is perfect for users who require a device with a bigger screen yet compact enough for daily usage. Pad Mini offers an enormous 6400mAh Mega Battery, so users won’t have to worry about carrying a charger all day long. Moreover, along with an amazing stereo system, the device will deliver a spectacular cinematic experience. With all of these features, fans can listen to music, watch movies, and catch up on shows without interruption.
It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy.