Matiul Islam Nowshad joins City Bank as Independent Director

Matiul Islam Nowshad has recently been appointed an Independent Director to the Board of Directors of the City Bank. Nowshad is a management professional with over three decades of experience spanning three industry sectors - tea, textile, and telecommunication. He worked for nineteen years in leadership roles at Board and executive management levels in Bangladesh and in the region in a multinational corporation.

He was earlier Independent Director in IDLC Finance Ltd. and also Chairman of few other IDLC subsidiaries.