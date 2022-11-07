Matiul Islam Nowshad joins City Bank as Independent Director

Following his stint in the Tea industry with the then REA Holdings plc subsidiary here, he worked for Coats Bangladesh, Robi Axiata Ltd., and Axiata Group in Kuala Lumpur. He has expertise in strategic HR management, business transformation, culture change, merger and integration. He co-founded ZUNOKS Consulting a management consulting firm after transiting from his full-time role.
Nowshad is a Chartered Fellow of Chartered Management Institute (UK) and CIPD (UK). He has a master’s degree in Business from Victoria University, Melbourne. He has attended management programs in INSEAD, IMD, Cranfield and IIMs.