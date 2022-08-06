Grameenphone recognised as a highest taxpayer for FY21-22

Grameenphone has been committed to paying taxes and setting standards to inspire others. In the last fiscal year, Grameenphone has contributed Tk 35.49 billion to the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) – Income Tax.

Jens Becker, CFO, Grameenphone, said on this occasion, “At Telenor and Grameenphone, we are committed to upholding strong governance, and responsible business conducts across our business operations. We are humbled to receive this recognition by NBR for the seventh consecutive time, which is an inspiration for us to continue our contribution to the national exchequer and to build a smart Bangladesh. As a responsible corporate citizen, we know that tax revenues are crucial for a developing any country, to keep up with the economic momentum, which will eventually empower communities.”

Grameenphone was earlier honoured as the highest taxpayer by the National Board of Revenue for successive six years for FY2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 in the telecommunication category.