realme makes it real for the underprivileged
Youth-favourite smartphone brand realme, in association with nonprofit organisation Together for Bangladesh, has been sharing iftar with underprivileged individuals this Ramadan through a campaign titled “Sobar Jonne Iftar, Sobai Mile Iftar”.
Beginning on the second Friday of Ramadan, realme shared iftar with at least 400 people in need. The first phase of the campaign was conducted in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
This compassionate gesture continued on the third Friday of Ramadan, with realme once again providing iftar to at least 500 individuals. This time, it was at LEEDO Peace Home, an orphanage in Dhaka.
On the final Friday of Ramadan, realme plans to continue this initiative by sharing iftar with yet another group of people in need.
In line with realme's commitment to making a tangible difference, the campaign transcends the mere breaking of the fast; it serves as an opportunity to magnify the essence of Ramadan and spread joy and happiness.
Alen Chen, Managing Director of realme Bangladesh, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "At realme, we believe in making a real difference in people’s lives, especially during times of need. The 'Sobar Jonne Iftar, Sobai Mile Iftar' event embodies our commitment to fostering positive social change and uplifting our community. By partnering with Together for Bangladesh, we aim to create a ripple effect of kindness and compassion that will resonate far beyond the holy month of Ramadan."
Through collaborative CSR efforts with Together for Bangladesh, realme strives to address social challenges and create a brighter future for all, he added.