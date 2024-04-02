realme makes it real for the underprivileged

This compassionate gesture continued on the third Friday of Ramadan, with realme once again providing iftar to at least 500 individuals. This time, it was at LEEDO Peace Home, an orphanage in Dhaka.

On the final Friday of Ramadan, realme plans to continue this initiative by sharing iftar with yet another group of people in need.

In line with realme's commitment to making a tangible difference, the campaign transcends the mere breaking of the fast; it serves as an opportunity to magnify the essence of Ramadan and spread joy and happiness.