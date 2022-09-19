Xiaomi's 210W fast-charge beats records

Xiaomi has a new record. It will be the most powerful and fastest in the world when it hits the market. iQOO, a Chinese company that promises 200W quick charging, presently holds the records. Xiaomi aims to surpass it now with 210W!

However, Xiaomi has conducted a number of tests with the Xiaomi 11 Ultra and does not currently provide a 200W charge on the global market. Using this charging speed, the smartphone went completely from 0 to 100 in about 8 minutes, says a press release.

A rapid charge that can provide 210W of electricity has just received certification from Xiaomi. Why is this number? It’s likely that the business has already broken the 8-minute barrier and doesn’t need to do anything further to reach another milestone.