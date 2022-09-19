Xiaomi's 210W fast-charge beats records

Since the charger got the certification, it may really be put on the market. It is completely uncertain if Xiaomi would include this charger in a smartphone. With this kind of charge speed, it is feasible to input enough energy in a short period of time in smartphones to last for several hours.
The 8 or 7 minutes we’re talking about are for 4,000 mAh batteries, therefore if the size of the battery is bigger, these timeframes could change. It is wiser to use smaller batteries with this kind of charging speed. Since a few minutes will last for several hours.
This new charging speed could be in plans by Xiaomi for upcoming smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Ultra appears to be the closest high-end device. And has the potential to set a record for charging speed.