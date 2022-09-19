Corporate

Staff Correspondent
Xiaomi's 210W fast-charge beats records

Xiaomi has a new record. It will be the most powerful and fastest in the world when it hits the market. iQOO, a Chinese company that promises 200W quick charging, presently holds the records. Xiaomi aims to surpass it now with 210W!

However, Xiaomi has conducted a number of tests with the Xiaomi 11 Ultra and does not currently provide a 200W charge on the global market. Using this charging speed, the smartphone went completely from 0 to 100 in about 8 minutes, says a press release.

A rapid charge that can provide 210W of electricity has just received certification from Xiaomi. Why is this number? It’s likely that the business has already broken the 8-minute barrier and doesn’t need to do anything further to reach another milestone.

Since the charger got the certification, it may really be put on the market. It is completely uncertain if Xiaomi would include this charger in a smartphone. With this kind of charge speed, it is feasible to input enough energy in a short period of time in smartphones to last for several hours.

The 8 or 7 minutes we’re talking about are for 4,000 mAh batteries, therefore if the size of the battery is bigger, these timeframes could change. It is wiser to use smaller batteries with this kind of charging speed. Since a few minutes will last for several hours.

This new charging speed could be in plans by Xiaomi for upcoming smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Ultra appears to be the closest high-end device. And has the potential to set a record for charging speed.

