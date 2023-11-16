Eskayef inks milestone deal to export high-tech biological vials

Simeen Rahman, group CEO of Transcom Limited and managing director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals, said, "Exporting biological vials is not just a milestone for Eskayef, I believe it is a great step taken to serve millions of patients".

She added, "It is a proud moment for the country as this achievement marks the level of advancement of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry now that high-tech biological products are being made in Bangladesh for export".

Maj Gen Mohammad Yousuf, director general of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), said, "We are exporting not only the generics but also the high-tech products and this is a milestone in the history of Bangladesh that a biological product, that is a high-tech product, will be exported from Bangladesh."