Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb elected chairman of Citizens Bank

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the board of directors of Citizens Bank PLC in the third Annual General Meeting.

The AGM of the bank was attended by shareholders and directors on 14 September, says a press release.

Hanif Shoeb is a renowned business person having long 30 years’ experiences and exposures in the country’s trading and industrial segment with particular concentration in the garments and textiles sectors.