Shajgoj opens new outlet in Khilgaon to expand customer access
Bangladesh’s leading e-commerce beauty brand, Shajgoj, has opened its new outlet at Taltola Road, Khilgaon-Dhaka, making beauty product shopping easier and more accessible for customers, reports a press release.
The new outlet brings together a wide range of popular beauty and personal care brands under one roof, offering customers easier access to their favorite products in a convenient retail setting.
Through this expansion, Shajgoj aims to connect brands with consumers across Bangladesh more efficiently and continues to grow as a trusted beauty brand destination both online and offline.