Unilever International appoints Artisan as authorised importer for Bangladesh

Unilever International, a leading global name in the FMCG industry, is pleased to announce the initiation of a strategic partnership with ‘Artisan’, one of the popular lifestyle brands in Bangladesh, the latter acting as the authorised importer and master distributor for Unilever International’s extensive range of products, charge of distribution, logistics and marketing efforts in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Unilever International is a global business unit of Unilever PLC, created in 2012 and is responsible for the management of various third-party export operations run by the multi-national organisation, with its headquarters based out of Singapore.

Artisan is one of the best lifestyle retail chains in Bangladesh, known for its commitment to quality and exceptional craftsmanship. It has successfully positioned itself as a reliable and high-quality supplier of clothing products to customers.