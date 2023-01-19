Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa wins World Luxury Hotel Awards

This Achievement puts Bangladesh, especially Cox’s Bazar, on the map of world tourism and marks as an international tourist destination.
Since inception, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa has established itself as a luxury gateway from the busy life. It has become the best in Bangladesh in hospitality that sets the benchmark for world-class facilities and unsurpassed service standards.
Azeem Shah said, “We are truly delighted and honored to receive affirmation by industry experts and guests who have experienced our amazing services. The award acknowledges Sea Pearl Cox’s Bazar not only as a world-class luxury hotel but demonstrates our commitment to enhancing guest experiences.”
“It also bears testament that Sea Pearl Cox’s Bazar is well positioned to meet the growing demand for upscale accommodation, offering the finest in hospitality, service and dining while being ecologically responsible.”
“Location, business strategy, and hotel administration are in the hands of the resort’s owners or corporate management. However, the smooth daily operation and friendly relationship with the guests are the outcome of the efforts of every single employee, and these awards are in their recognition.”
“Our team is working on providing world class service. Sea Pearl always strives to be passionate about what the team does for the guests and the whole team strongly believes that if our employees love what they do then, progression, evolution and success will come naturally, he added.
Starting its journey on 17 September 2015 on 15 Acre plot at Inani, Cox’s Bazar; this 5-star category resort has 493 rooms and suites. After its inception, it has become the favorite place for Tour lovers of Bangladesh.
Beside rooms, Sea Pearl has nine restaurants, three bars, six meeting and convention venues, two swimming pools, tennis and badminton courts, water park, 5D theater hall and many other facilities. All the facilities have now been recognised by World Luxury Hotel Awards.
“This recognition has increased our responsibility and our team is ready to take and meet up all the challenges,” the hotel stated.