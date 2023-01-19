Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa wins World Luxury Hotel Awards

Cox’s Bazar’s Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa has been named global winner for ‘Global Luxury Seaside Resort’ by 2022 World Luxury Hotel Awards. The Resort’s Exclusive Spa also won the Best Luxury Health and Fitness Spa Award, stated a press release.

The prestigious award was announced in Anatalya, Turkiye. General Manager of the group Azeem Shah also won the 2022 Best General Manager award.

Winning three awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards in a single year is a big achievement for the hospitality industry of Bangladesh.