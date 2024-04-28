City Bank chairman acquitted of charges filed by former spouse
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka has recently acquitted Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of City Bank, of all three cases filed by his ex-wife, Tabassum Kaiser. The charges, which included criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, were brought against him in December 2022, says a press release.
Upon careful consideration of the cases and a thorough assessment of the allegations, the court initially directed the Detective Branch (DB) of the police to investigate. Following a full inquiry, the DB found the allegations to be baseless and submitted a conclusive report in favour of Aziz Al Kaiser.
Tabassum Kaiser then filed an objection (naraji) petition against the DB’s final report. Consequently, the court referred the matter to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for a re-investigation. After an extensive review, the PBI also failed to uncover any evidence supporting the charges against Aziz Al Kaiser and on 17 April 17 they submitted their final report to the court.
Despite another naraji petition from the plaintiff, the court upheld the PBI’s findings, accepting their report and ultimately acquitting Aziz Al Kaiser in all three cases.
In response to the verdict, when contacted, Aziz Al Kaiser stated, “These were baseless allegations from the outset, motivated by malicious intent to extract substantial sums from me. While divorce is a reality in any marriage, Islamic Shariah provides a framework to address such matters. It is the duty of family elders to seek peaceful resolutions. Unfortunately, the elder brother and sister from my ex-wife’s side upon whom I relied failed in their responsibilities. I believe, they will be answerable to the Almighty for this.”
Aziz Al Kaiser also suggested that there may be ulterior motives behind his former wife’s repeated submission of naraji petitions, despite multiple investigations finding no grounds for the charges against him, the press release said.