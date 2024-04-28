City Bank chairman acquitted of charges filed by former spouse

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka has recently acquitted Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of City Bank, of all three cases filed by his ex-wife, Tabassum Kaiser. The charges, which included criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, were brought against him in December 2022, says a press release.

Upon careful consideration of the cases and a thorough assessment of the allegations, the court initially directed the Detective Branch (DB) of the police to investigate. Following a full inquiry, the DB found the allegations to be baseless and submitted a conclusive report in favour of Aziz Al Kaiser.