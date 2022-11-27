Thai AirAsia launches Dhaka-Bangkok flight

The incoming flight carried several eminent passengers, including Thai AirAsia officials.

Thai Air Asia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya, Regional Commercial Head Tansita Akrarittipirom and its senior executives of corporate communications were part of the delegation.

Thai AirAsia’s inaugural flight launching ceremony was held at a Dhaka hotel Saturday. Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, was the chief guest at the event.