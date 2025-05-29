TECNO enters a new era of AI for everyday life

When TECNO first stepped into Bangladesh in 2017, not many could have predicted how quickly it would rise. Yet in just a few years, the brand carved out a firm place in the hearts and hands of millions, especially among the youth. What began as a new entrant in the mobile phone space has now become a familiar name that resonates across urban alleys, rural communities, and tech-savvy circles alike, says a press release.

Recently, TECNO took the world stage by storm, from MWC to IFA, by unveiling a bold new vision and product powered by AI. Audiences were wowed by futuristic innovations like the Dynamic 1 robotic dog, PocketGo AR gaming system, AI Glasses Series, MEGABOOK T16 Pro AI laptop, and world’s slimmest Spark Slim smartphone, all pushing the boundaries of what technology can do.