TECNO enters a new era of AI for everyday life
When TECNO first stepped into Bangladesh in 2017, not many could have predicted how quickly it would rise. Yet in just a few years, the brand carved out a firm place in the hearts and hands of millions, especially among the youth. What began as a new entrant in the mobile phone space has now become a familiar name that resonates across urban alleys, rural communities, and tech-savvy circles alike, says a press release.
Recently, TECNO took the world stage by storm, from MWC to IFA, by unveiling a bold new vision and product powered by AI. Audiences were wowed by futuristic innovations like the Dynamic 1 robotic dog, PocketGo AR gaming system, AI Glasses Series, MEGABOOK T16 Pro AI laptop, and world’s slimmest Spark Slim smartphone, all pushing the boundaries of what technology can do.
TECNO is now bringing this same lineup to the local market to enhance the customer experience. With the grand opening of its largest flagship store in South Asia at Centrepoint Shopping Mall, TECNO is bringing global excitement to Bangladesh.
Despite its leap into AI, TECNO hasn’t forgotten the everyday essential, the smartphone. The new CAMON 40 Series packs powerful AI features that make everyday tasks smarter and smoother, turning your phone into a true on-the-go assistant.
Celebrating innovation with largest flagship store in South Asia
TECNO is going to be celebrating a major milestone with the grand opening of its first and largest flagship store in South Asia on 30th May 2025, right at the heart of Dhaka in Centrepoint Shopping Mall.
The launch event is expected to be a big, glamorous affair that will feature a vibrant music show with popular performers like Habib Wahid, Xefer, Minar Rahman and many other well-known artists from the local music scene. Alongside the live performances, a stylish fashion show will add extra flair to the celebration. Thi is store is more than just a retail space; it’s a showcase of how far TECNO has come, and a glimpse into where it’s headed next.
In a world racing toward automation and AI, TECNO isn’t following the trend. It’s setting it and making sure that everyday users in Bangladesh aren’t just part of the conversation but leading it.