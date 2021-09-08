BGMEA calls for removing derogatory dialogue from France film

In a letter to French ambassador on Wednesday, the BGMEA president said, "BGMEA, on behalf of the whole apparel fraternity, further press a more vehement protest through you and we believe you shall communicate the same to the concerned French authority, to take an instant action and remove the statement in question from the said movie."
BGMEA had also written to the ambassador on 7 August regarding the same issue.
‘Made in Bangladesh’ is more than just a pride for our nation, but rather a mission statement, with the ultimate goal of branding Bangladesh around the globe, he wrote, adding that the RMG sector has become one the major drivers of the national economy.
"Previously, we had addressed this concern to the CEO of Netflix and the Director of the movie, but to our extreme disappointment, we have not received any response from them. The movie continues to be in the playlist of Netflix and that too containing the impugned lines in it," he said.
In separate letter to Bangladesh ambassador, the BGMEA president wrote that the said comments were totally wrong as Bangladesh never produce bullet-proof jackets, and the apparel we are producing for over past four decades have earned the trust of the buyers and consumers from across the globe.