Biman to add Toronto, Tokyo and Chennai flights from March

State minister for civil aviation & tourism, Mohammad Mahbub Ali has disclosed that Biman Bangladesh Airlines will add new routes to Toronto, Tokyo and Chennai from March.

The state minister also expressed hope for declaring positive news regarding the Dhaka-New York flight soon.

Mahbub Ali said Biman’s fleet is now modern and full of youth. With prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s earnest enthusiasm and efforts, 13 most technologically advanced airplanes have been installed recently.