HONOR celebrates victory month with unbelievable price drops, cashbacks

To celebrate the month of victory, HONOR is offering discounts of up to Tk 50,000 on their gadgets throughout December 2024. Through this incredible campaign, HONOR aims to make their top-notch technology available to everyone, reports a press release.

Hence, customers can now avail of the excellent HONOR Magic V2 at only Tk 139,999 offering a massive reduction of Tk 50,000. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this device is known as one of the slimmest foldable smartphones in the market.