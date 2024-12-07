HONOR celebrates victory month with unbelievable price drops, cashbacks
To celebrate the month of victory, HONOR is offering discounts of up to Tk 50,000 on their gadgets throughout December 2024. Through this incredible campaign, HONOR aims to make their top-notch technology available to everyone, reports a press release.
Hence, customers can now avail of the excellent HONOR Magic V2 at only Tk 139,999 offering a massive reduction of Tk 50,000. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this device is known as one of the slimmest foldable smartphones in the market.
The HONOR Magic 6Pro, featuring cutting-edge eye-tracking technology, a silicon-carbon battery, and advanced AI capabilities, is priced at Tk 114,999 after an exciting reduction of Tk 15,000.
Customers can also buy HONOR 200 Pro at a discount of Tk 8000, costing only Tk 76,999. Besides boasting the power of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, this device promises to deliver outstanding photos with its studio-level portrait camera.
Meanwhile, the HONOR 200 is also up for grabs at Tk 59,999, after a discount of Tk 5,000. For the ones who are looking for the latest tech at an affordable price, this one is an excellent choice.
Additionally, consumers can also enjoy cash backs of up to Tk 5,000 on purchases of the HONOR’s X9b and X8b. All these smartphones are available at authorized HONOR brand shops across Bangladesh. Hence, what can be a better time to upgrade your smartphone than now?
To find your nearest HONOR brand outlet and experience these offers firsthand, visit- https://smart-honor.com/shop-location