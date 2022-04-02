BRAC Bank honours remittance champions of Munshiganj

BRAC Bank organised a customer engagement programme where the senior bank officials listened to customers' feedback and suggestions. The customers were briefed in detail about Probashi Products, savings and investment opportunities and banking services.

The bankers emphasised using legal channels and contributing to national development as it boosts the country’s foreign currency reserve. They also informed that the beneficiaries are entitled to receive 2.5% government incentive instantly for the remittance coming through banking channel.

The Bangladeshi expatriates can take advantage of an extensive network of BRAC Bank, including 187 branches, 700+ Agent Banking Outlets, 375 ATMs and the Mobile App ‘ASTHA’ in sending remittances to any place in the country in an easy, fast and secured way.

Local dignitaries attending the programme included Advocate Sohana Tahmina, Joint Secretary, Munshiganj District Awami League; Rasel Monir, Additional SP (Traffic) of Munshiganj Police; Nargis Akter, Councilor, Munshiganj City Council; Shahnaj Begum, Principal, Brilliant KG School, and Ariful Islam, President, Munshiganj Bazar Committee.