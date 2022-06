Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Limited (CRAB) has upgraded the long term rating from AA2 to AA1 for City Bank. They also promoted City Bank from ST-2 to ST-1 in short term rating.

The rating of City Bank was upgraded considering the bank’s strong capital base, relatively low large loan concentration, provision cushion for loans and advances, low-cost stable deposit base, operational efficiency in terms of cost to income ratio and good liquidity ratio.