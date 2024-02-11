Meghna Bank appoints Kimiwa Saddat as new MD and CEO
Kimiwa Saddat has assumed the role of managing director (Current Charge) of Meghna Bank PLC with effect from Today, Sunday, 11 February 2024 until further notice.
Until now Saddat has been serving the Bank as the deputy managing director. Kimiwa Saddat joined Meghna Bank PLC in 2019, stated a press release.
Under his leadership Meghna Bank Corporate Banking is being recognised as one of the preferred names among leading corporate houses in the country.
He played a pivotal role in achieving the first international award, ‘Asian Banking and Finance Wholesale Banking Award, 2021’ for the bank.
He possesses over 21 years of experience in banking industry covering local, foreign and multinational banks. He was a part of the transformation team in three leading local banks, Eastern Bank PLC, City Bank PLC and HSBC Bangladesh.
Saddat is a Certified Financial Consultant (CFC) of the Institute of Financial Consultants (IFC), Canada and an MBA graduate from the Department of Finance, Dhaka University.
Saddat has expertise in corporate and SME credit, offshore banking, FI credit lines and business, trade services, supply chain finances, recovery solutions, structured finance, cash management solutions, lease finance and Islamic banking.