Confidence Infrastructure inaugurates new geotextiles plant in Narayanganj

Geotextiles are a special type of polymer fabric that help conserve resources and protect the environment used to enhance soil to protect the people and establishment from natural disasters like floods, prevent river erosion, strengthen coastlines and riverbanks, and are globally used for embankments. At the same time, it is a cost-efficient technology to mitigate the impact of flooding in coastal areas as it provides strength and flexibility to the soil.
“Bangladesh is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries and highly vulnerable to climate change. People, especially those living in coastal areas, often struggle with natural disasters such as floods caused by heavy rainfall and river erosion. Therefore, to protect human lives, economic infrastructures, and maintain environmental stability, we are manufacturing geotextiles locally by setting up this plant with sophisticated technology available for manufacturing across all the production phases,” said Engr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman of Confidence Group, at the inauguration ceremony. “This new establishment will also help to improve the country’s manufacturing sector’s capacity.”
Salman Karim, Managing Director of Confidence Infrastructure Limited, said, on the occasion, “Our newly established plant will help the communities across the country by mitigating the risks of natural disaster. Simultaneously, it will contribute to expediting national economic growth as we are looking forward to creating more employment opportunities, improving people’s living standards, and exporting our products.”
The plant has already started producing GEOCIL bags and Geo Mats with a dedicated group of highly skilled engineers and trained workers at the wheel, working with state-of-the-art European equipment and technology and advanced raw materials. GEOCIL is being produced in compliance with the specifications set by the Bangladesh Water Development Board, following all the national and international standards with the assurance of international quality through geosynthetic testing. The plant is aimed at serving both local and international markets.
The factory sits on about 40 acres of land for new established Geotextile plant with other seven different product production facility, and more than 3,000 people are working in the factory. The monthly production capacity of the newly established plant will be around 28,50,000 sq. m. or 11,50,000 bags. The annual turnover of Confidence Infrastructure Limited is around BDT 1200 crore.
Confidence Infrastructure Limited is going to be one of the largest manufacturers of geo textiles with the virtue of its production capacity using European technologies. Now, the company has heralded a new dawn for the country’s manufacturing industry as it added a new dimension to its portfolio by setting up the new plant. Confidence Infrastructure Limited is a trusted name in Bangladesh’s tower, engineering, hardware, and steel structure sector. With its advanced technology and skilled resources, the company is significantly contributing to the growth of the country’s different sectors, including the electricity sector.