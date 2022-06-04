Confidence Infrastructure inaugurates new geotextiles plant in Narayanganj

Geotextiles are a special type of polymer fabric that help conserve resources and protect the environment used to enhance soil to protect the people and establishment from natural disasters like floods, prevent river erosion, strengthen coastlines and riverbanks, and are globally used for embankments. At the same time, it is a cost-efficient technology to mitigate the impact of flooding in coastal areas as it provides strength and flexibility to the soil.

“Bangladesh is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries and highly vulnerable to climate change. People, especially those living in coastal areas, often struggle with natural disasters such as floods caused by heavy rainfall and river erosion. Therefore, to protect human lives, economic infrastructures, and maintain environmental stability, we are manufacturing geotextiles locally by setting up this plant with sophisticated technology available for manufacturing across all the production phases,” said Engr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman of Confidence Group, at the inauguration ceremony. “This new establishment will also help to improve the country’s manufacturing sector’s capacity.”